Residents hit Jersey Shore to beat the heat as region deals with extreme temps

Residents hit the Jersey Shore to cool off as region deals with dangerous heat

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Many people left the city and the suburbs to beat the heat down the Shore on Thursday.

But with this hot weather comes more potential danger at the beach.

It's a summer sizzler down the Shore.

And with temperatures feeling like 100 degrees, Anthony Tinker and his family left their home in Camden County to cool off near the water in Atlantic City.

"If we were home we'd be stuck in the house under the AC watching movies all day, so it's better to be out here feeling this cool weather by the water," Tinker said.

Ashekia Alexander, who's from Staten Island, had the same idea.

"Today I said I gotta cool off and I'm going to Atlantic City," Alexander said.

From the boardwalk to the beach, many families are looking for relief from the oppressive heat.

In Ventnor, Alan Faustino was visiting and enjoyed what he called a brief escape from the extreme temperatures in Texas.

"It's still hot here, but it's enjoyable. At least you can do things here. Out in College Station, it's so hot you can barely go outside, it's like an oven," Faustino said.

But more people are jumping in the ocean down the Shore during this stretch of hot weather.

"We just keep trying to push the message: 'Please only swim when we are on duty,'" Chief Steve Downey said.

The Atlantic City Beach Patrol is reminding everyone to only swim near a lifeguard, and not to go back in the water once the lifeguards leave for the day at 6 p.m.

After that, it could be a while before a distressed swimmer gets help.

"We have an after-hours emergency response team that does monitor and does respond to emergencies and they've been busy as well," Downey said.

The A.C. Beach Patrol also says we are now in storm season, so the waves can be larger this time of year and they want everyone to be extra careful.