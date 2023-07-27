Where to find cooling centers in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Heat Health Emergency has been declared in Philadelphia starting Thursday morning and ending Saturday, July 29, 2023. A number of different services have been activated to help keep everyone safe during this extreme heat.

With the heat hitting record temperatures this weekend in Philadelphia, about a dozen libraries in the city will be open as cooling centers on Saturday and Sunday. Residents can get out of the heat and into an air-conditioned space with access to books, computers, internet, and other library amenities.

Here's a list of The Free Library cooling centers that will be open this weekend:

*All Free Library locations will be open to the public from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Cecil B. Moore Library | 2320 Cecil B. Moore Avenue 19121

Charles Santore Library | 932 S. 7th Street 19147

Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library | 5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway 19143

Fumo Family Library | 2437 South Broad Street 19148

Haverford Library | 5543 Haverford Avenue 19139

Joseph E. Coleman Northwest Regional Library | 68 W. Chelten Avenue 19144

Lillian Marrero Library | 601 W. Lehigh Avenue 19133 |

Logan Library |1333 Wagner Avenue 19141

Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library | 125 S. 52nd Street 19139

Nicetown-Tioga Library | 3720 North Broad Street 19140

Northeast Regional Library | 2228 Cottman Avenue 19149

Oak Lane Library | 6614 N. 12th Street 19126

Widener Library | 2808 W. Lehigh Avenue 19132

Recreation center cooling locations:

*All parks and recreation locations will be open to the public from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.

East Passyunk Community Recreation Center |1025 Mifflin Street 19148

Barry | 1800 Johnston Street 19145

Smith | 2100 South 26th Street 19145

Christy | 738 South 55th Street 19143

Sayre | 5835 Spruce Street 19139

West Mill Creek | 5100 Parrish Street 19139

8th & Diamond Playground | 800 Diamond Street 19122

Penrose | 1101 West Susquehanna Avenue 1912

Dendy | 1555 North 10th Street 19122

MLK | 2101 Cecil B. Moore Avenue 19121

Mander | 2140 North 33rd Street 19121

Nelson | 2500 North 3rd Street 19133

Waterloo | 2501 North Howard Street 19133

Scanlon | 1099 East Venango Street 19134

Pleasant | 6757 Chew Avenue 19119

Lonnie Young | 1100 East Chelten Avenue 19138

Stenton Park | 4600 North 16th Street 19140

Francis Myers | 5801 Kingsessing Avenue 19143

McCreesh Playground | 6744 Regent Street 19142

Click here to find a sprayground or pool in your neighborhood.

Heatline number and information:

The city's Heatline will be open between 8:30 a.m. and midnight. You can call it at 215-765-9040.

The City Health Department nurses will be available to speak with callers about medical problems related to the heat. Callers can also get advice on coping with the heat.

Beat the heat tips from health officials:

Health officials say some other ways you can stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke while prioritizing your health include:

Hydrate! Drink plenty of fluids.

Try to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Wide-brimmed hats and umbrellas are good for shade coverage

If you do find yourself outside, take it slow and rest in a cool, shaded area

If you're at home and don't have air conditioning, try cooling off at a shopping mall, library or senior center.

SEPTA Cooling Buses

The City of Philadelphia has partnered with SEPTA to station cooling buses with air conditioning that are available to the public at the following intersections:

Germantown Avenue and Allegheny Avenue | 19133

Wyoming Avenue and Rising Sun Avenue | 19120

Broad Street and Snyder Avenue | 19145

52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue | 19143

Stay tuned for more CBS News Philadelphia Next Weather updates and forecasts as the week goes on.