NEXT Weather: Feels-like temperatures in the triple digits, with PM storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With high temperatures in the 90s and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits around our region, Thursday, Friday and Saturday are NEXT Weather Alert Days.

We are also expecting gusty evening storms that could potentially turn severe Thursday. We have more details about those storms below.

CBS News Philadelphia

By 2:30 p.m., it will feel like 100 degrees in Millville and Atlantic City in New Jersey. By 5:30 p.m., it will feel like the triple digits in the city.

There won't be much relief overnight, and temperatures will pick back up again Friday. The feels-like temperatures will be pushing 105 degrees by 5 p.m. Friday in the city.

That heat is potentially dangerous, and that's why Philadelphia has issued a heat health emergency beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Help for Philadelphians dealing with heat

The city's Heatline will be open between 8:30 a.m. and midnight. You can call it at 215-765-9040.

Due to extremely hot conditions, the City has issued a Heat Health Emergency for Thursday, July 27 at 9:00 a.m. Please check on neighbors and loved ones, especially the elderly.



Learn more about the services that will be available. https://t.co/et9MlEh0mk pic.twitter.com/PFmy1y2rlT — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) July 26, 2023

City Health Department nurses will be available to speak with callers about medical problems related to the heat. Callers can also get advice on coping with the heat.

Health tips for dealing with excessive heat

If you like to work out outdoors or go for a run, consider doing so early in the morning when it's cooler.

Health officials are also urging everyone to check in on elderly neighbors and family who may be especially sensitive to the heat.

Tracking Thursday evening storms

Storms broke out Wednesday night moving west to east across the Great Lakes region and New York state. The greatest concentration of storms will likely be over New England, but this system will likely drag down over our region Thursday night.

CBS News Philadelphia

Any storms that develop Thursday evening could turn severe, and our region is under a "slight" risk for severe weather, or level 2 on a five-point scale.

These storms will bring heavy rain in spots and potentially high winds.

How does this heat stack up? Philadelphia's hot weather history



The hottest day on record for the city was a staggering 106 degrees on Aug. 7, 1918. Since 1881, the city has experienced only 62 days where the temperature reached 100 or higher. The last time temps hit 100 degrees was on July 7, 2012, with a temperature of 101.

Last year's warmest day reached 99 degrees on July 24. So far, the temperature peaked at 95 degrees on both June 2 and July 13.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Feeling like triple digits. High 95

Friday: Old record 100. High 98, Low 77

Saturday: High 95, Low 78

Sunday: High 82, Low 72

Monday: High 84, Low 64

Tuesday: High 83, Low 65

Wednesday: High 83, Low 69

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast