How to beat the heat during the dog days of summer

One way to beat the heat? Exercise early in the morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The dog days of summer have officially made their way to Philadelphia. Extreme heat is here as temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees Wednesday through Saturday.

At the Philadelphia Museum of Art Wednesday morning, we saw locals beating the heat and surviving the summer. Runners from the November Project running group were out running up the Rocky Steps and we joined in.

It's important to protect yourself from extreme heat especially if you work outside.

"Try to get as much shade as possible, just try to keep it fast. So that way we're in and out back in the car or the truck you know, ready to get back in the air conditioning for a little bit," said Joseph Jones, whos works as a landscaper.

The Philadelphia Department of Health suggests people should try to avoid working, playing or exercising outside during the hottest hours of the day, which is usually from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Another landscaper, Steve Rogers, knows this time of the year all too well.

"They asked me to cut the grass. I have a landscaping business. You have to be careful about the heat. But I try to prepare myself to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated."

Avoiding heat stroke and heat exhaustion: tips from health officials

Health officials say some other ways you can stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke while prioritizing your health include:

Try to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Wide-brimmed hats and umbrellas are good for shade coverage

If you do find yourself outside, take it slow and rest in a cool, shaded area

If you're at home and don't have air conditioning, try cooling off at a shopping mall, library or senior center.

Stay tuned for more CBS News Philadelphia Next Weather updates and forecasts as the week goes on