Heavy rain, gusty winds moving through Philadelphia region Wednesday. Here's the weather forecast.

Plan on rain on and off all day on Wednesday in the Philadelphia region with rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches by late afternoon and into the early evening.

Both the morning and evening commutes will be impacted. Localized flooding is possible, and there could be delays at the airport. Temperatures Wednesday will be very warm in the low to mid-60s, pushing the record high of 68 degrees set in 2021, but a blast of Arctic air will arrive on the backside of this storm and lows will fall to the 20s and 30s by Thursday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia

If there is enough moisture left Wednesday night, the rain could turn to a mix before midnight with some snow possible in the Poconos, but little to no accumulation is expected for those areas well to the north.

On Thursday and Friday, you need to put the umbrella and rain boots away and break out the puffy coats and all the winter gear once again. The coldest air of the season arrives with highs in the mid-30s to near 40 degrees and wind chills in the teens. Skies will be mostly sunny across the Delaware Valley.

CBS News Philadelphia

The weekend looks to be mixed with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and a chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday and upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Even though it will feel like spring for the next few days, astronomical winter (the official start) is now less than two weeks away on Dec. 21 (4:19 a.m. in Philadelphia).

Here is your 7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for heavy rain, gusty winds. High of 64, low of 52.

Thursday: Sunny, breezy and cold. High of 40, low of 34.

Friday: Sunny and cold. High of 39, low of 24.

Saturday: Clouds, some sun. High of 44, low of 25.

Sunday: Few showers. High of 50, low of 34.

Monday: A shower or two. High of 54, low of 42.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High of 55, low of 44.