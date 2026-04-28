Cloudy Tuesday in Philadelphia region, rain arrives Wednesday. Here's the weather forecast.

Tuesday is another pleasant day in the Philadelphia region with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 60s with the chance of a spotty shower.

NEXT big weather changes

Rain returns to the region by midday Wednesday, with some heavy rain and even thunderstorms Wednesday evening. This may slow down the evening commute quite a bit, though we do need the rain.

A half inch to an inch of rain looks likely with the midweek system.

CBS News Philadelphia

Drought conditions have worsened, and we are now under moderate to severe drought conditions, with over a foot of deficit in rainfall since August. Any rain will be welcome.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 68, low 45.

Wednesday: Rain arrives. High 66, low 51.

Thursday: Morning shower. High 66, low 50.

Friday: Sunny. High 64, low 46.

Saturday: A few showers. High 57, low 47.

Sunday: Sunny skies. High 62, Low 44.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 69, low 46.

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