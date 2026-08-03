Mostly sunny, seasonable Tuesday in Philadelphia region before more storms this week. Here's the forecast.

Make it a point to get outdoors on Tuesday, whether to clean up after the storms or just to eat lunch outside. It will be the nicest day of the week in the Philadelphia region, as humidity and storm chances return on Wednesday.

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A warm front will then lift through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms. The storms will be isolated but could produce heavy rain and flash flooding, especially in areas that received significant rainfall. Slow-moving storms could worsen the flooding threat, while any stronger storms may produce damaging wind gusts.

Once the front moves north, warm and humid conditions will settle in for the second half of the week.

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday through the weekend will feature daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

It will not rain all day or everywhere each day, but outdoor plans may need some flexibility as the unsettled summer pattern continues. It's looking like a heat wave may begin Thursday, with highs in the low 90s each day through the weekend.

In addition, the humidity levels will skyrocket with dewpoint temps in the mid-upper 70s for most of the remainder of the week. Get ready to sweat, big time, if you are going to be outdoors.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Nice day. High 88, Low 69

Wednesday: P.m. storm. High 87, Low 71

Thursday: Hot, thunderstorm. High 91, Low 76

Friday: Hot, thunderstorm. High 91, Low 77

Saturday: Hot, thunderstorm. High 91, Low 75

Sunday: Stray storm. High 91, Low 75

Monday: Isolated thunderstorms. High 92, Low 76

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