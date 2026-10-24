Frosty start to Sunday in Philadelphia region; fabulous fall weather for Eagles-Cowboys Monday

Sunday will be a beautiful fall day in the Philadelphia region with plenty of sunshine, light winds and temperatures beginning to moderate after another frosty start.

Some areas, especially across South Jersey, could wake up to temperatures near or below freezing. Coastal flooding concerns continue to ease, although a few isolated spots along the back bays could still see minor tidal flooding. Another chilly night follows, with patchy frost possible into Monday morning.

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High pressure will keep things quiet across the Philadelphia region, with plenty of dry weather and no significant storms expected through at least Thursday.

Temperatures will gradually moderate after the chilly weekend, although mornings will still have that crisp fall feel. Overall, it will be a pleasant stretch of late October weather as we head toward Halloween!

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Fall foliage in Philadelphia region

This weekend is the time to go. Leaves are at peak color in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

The remainder of the area has moderate color and is approaching high color.

Weather forecast for Eagles-Cowboys

Skies will be mostly clear with a full moon overhead at kickoff between the Eagles and Cowboys.

Temperatures will drop from the low 60s at kickoff to mid-50s by the end of the game.

Winds will be light from the west.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Sunday: Frosty start. High 67, Low 38

Monday: Sunny. High 72, Low 43

Tuesday: Sunny. High 67, Low 52

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 67, Low 45

Thursday: Sun, a few clouds. High 72, Low 48

Friday: Sunny. High 77, Low 53

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 74, Low 49

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