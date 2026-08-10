Chance of storms Tuesday in Philadelphia region, but relief from heat is on way. Here's the forecast.

The threat of storms continues Tuesday as a front approaches the Philadelphia region.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible, with some storms again capable of becoming strong to severe. Timing will be important, as earlier or later arrival of the front could change the severity of the storms.

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After Tuesday, showers and storms will come to a temporary end, and the humidity will subside a bit.

It'll start to feel a little more comfortable out there. Temperatures should trend closer to the 80s later in the week.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Hot, p.m. storm. High 90, Low 73.

Wednesday: Morning shower, cooler. High 88, Low 72.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 90, Low 72.

Friday: Stray shower. High 86, Low 74.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High 86, Low 69.

Sunday: Showers late. High 84, Low 69.

Monday: Few thunderstorms. High 86, Low 73.

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