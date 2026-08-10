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Chance of storms Tuesday in Philadelphia region, but relief from heat is on way. Here's the forecast.

By
Andrew Kozak
Andrew Kozak
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak's interest in weather began at the age of 4, all because of a giant stocking. Sounds funny, but that's actually what was used to create the iconic tornado in "The Wizard Of Oz." In fact, Andrew never really cared to watch the rest of the movie once the color kicked in; he wore out the VHS tape rewinding to the tornado part over and over again!
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Andrew Kozak

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The threat of storms continues Tuesday as a front approaches the Philadelphia region. 

Scattered thunderstorms are possible, with some storms again capable of becoming strong to severe. Timing will be important, as earlier or later arrival of the front could change the severity of the storms.

NEXT big weather changes

After Tuesday, showers and storms will come to a temporary end, and the humidity will subside a bit. 

It'll start to feel a little more comfortable out there. Temperatures should trend closer to the 80s later in the week.

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CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Hot, p.m. storm. High 90, Low 73.

Wednesday: Morning shower, cooler. High 88, Low 72.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 90, Low 72.

Friday: Stray shower. High 86, Low 74.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High 86, Low 69.  

Sunday: Showers late. High 84, Low 69.

Monday: Few thunderstorms. High 86, Low 73.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast 

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