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Unsettled weather in Philadelphia region this week with fall set to officially begin. Here's the forecast.

By
Andrew Kozak
Andrew Kozak
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak's interest in weather began at the age of 4, all because of a giant stocking. Sounds funny, but that's actually what was used to create the iconic tornado in "The Wizard Of Oz." In fact, Andrew never really cared to watch the rest of the movie once the color kicked in; he wore out the VHS tape rewinding to the tornado part over and over again!
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Andrew Kozak

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Monday in Philadelphia stays cool and unsettled, with the front stalled just south of the region and scattered rain chances, especially across southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware. 

Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s (low 70s for the city), with the better chance for more widespread rain holding off until Tuesday.

NEXT big weather changes

Fall arrives Tuesday at 8:04 a.m. and ushers in unsettled and much cooler weather.

Tuesday looks like the wettest day of the week as the front briefly lifts north, bringing widespread rain chances while temperatures remain stuck in the 60s. 

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CBS News Philadelphia

Rain chances ease Wednesday into Thursday as the front shifts south, but a developing coastal low could bring rain back into the picture late Thursday into Friday.

There's still plenty of uncertainty with that system, and a track farther offshore would keep much of the region drier. Persistent onshore winds will also increase the coastal flooding threat beginning Tuesday, with moderate tidal flooding possible Wednesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Showers late. High 71, Low 65

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 65, Low 60

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 67, Low 57

Thursday: Chance of showers. High 66, Low 54

Friday: Chance of showers. High 69, Low 55

Saturday: Chance of showers. High 71, Low 57

Sunday: Maybe a break? High 69, Low 58

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

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