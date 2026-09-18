Partly sunny, less humid Saturday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain Sunday. Here's the weather forecast.

Saturday will definitely be the pick of the weekend, with temperatures starting off mild and comfortable under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s, running near, if not a little cooler than, normal.

By Saturday night, however, the chance for a few showers begins to enter the picture.

NEXT big weather change

Sunday turns much more humid and increasingly wet, especially during the afternoon and evening. Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms are likely, and some downpours could be locally heavy. Right now, the heavier rain threat appears somewhat greater north of Philadelphia, but localized flooding will be possible anywhere repeated downpours develop.

This does not warrant a NEXT Weather Alert Day at this point, but Sunday is the day to watch as the rain timing and amounts come into better focus.

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The system is slow to completely clear out.

Monday stays mostly cloudy and cooler with a lingering shower possible, then an even cooler pattern settles in Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs may struggle to get much beyond the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday, giving us a decidedly fall-like feel right as astronomical fall arrives. Beyond that, the chance of rain looks like it hangs around for most of the week, with temperatures also remaining in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Saturday: Sun and clouds. High 77, Low 64

Sunday: Rain arrives. High 76, Low 66

Monday: Chance of showers. High 71, Low 64

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 65, Low 63

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 66, Low 58

Thursday: Chance of showers. High 65, Low 58

Friday: Chance of showers. High 71, Low 56

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