Timing rain showers Wednesday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Get the outdoor plans done before Wednesday afternoon in the Philadelphia region if you want to assure dry weather.

The evening commute may have a few showers, but your late-night plans will likely see some rain. Most will be overnight, though.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Showers return Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. This could impact the start of the PGA Championship at Aronimink.

Sunshine and 70s are expected to end the week, and the 80s return on Saturday with 90 degrees possible on Sunday!

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking the first official heat wave of 2026 early next week.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Late rain. High 75, low 54.

Thursday: Morning showers, cool. High 68, low 55.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 72, low 51.

Saturday: Sunny skies. High 82, low 54.

Sunday: Heating up. High 90, low 61.

Monday: Sunny and hot. High 92, low 66.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. High 93, low 69.

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Hourly Forecast