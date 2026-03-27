Rain, thunderstorms move through Philadelphia region Friday morning. Here's the weather forecast.

Grab the umbrella, dress the kids in rain gear, and leave extra drive time in the morning. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will linger through mid-morning in the Philadelphia region on Friday. It will be longer for South Jersey and Southern Delaware.

The temperature will be near 60 early in the morning, but will fall as the day continues, so make sure to take a warmer coat for later in the day.

NEXT big weather changes

From the upper 70s Thursday to the mid-40's on Saturday. We will have a 35-degree drop in the daytime high. It will be sunny on Saturday but chilly. On Sunday, we warm closer to average in the mid-50s.

CBS News Philadelphia

By next Tuesday, we ride the temperatures back up to the 70s and possibly 80 on Wednesday, April 1, and no, that's not an April Fool's joke. Next week will also be unsettled with a chance of showers Tuesday through Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Morning rain. High 58j, low 56.

Saturday: Much colder. High 46, low 32.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 55, low 30.

Monday: Partly sunny. High 67, low 44.

Tuesday: Chance of rain. High 76, low 56.

Wednesday: Chance of rain. High 80, low 61.

Thursday: Chance of rain. High 66, low 54.

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