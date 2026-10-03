Split weather weekend in Philadelphia region begins with cooler temps. Here's the weather forecast.

Our Saturday will kick off our split weekend with generally nice conditions across the Philadelphia region.

A few showers will be possible early down the shore, especially toward Cape May, but the rest of the region will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s.

By Saturday afternoon, we'll have a little more sunshine across the region as temperatures settle in the low and mid-70s.

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The cold front that brought showers Friday night pushed south of our region and stalled. By Sunday, a wave of low pressure will move along that front and begin to increase cloud cover again before the chance of showers begins to develop through the second half of the morning.

By midday, widespread showers are expected to move into the area, likely impacting the Eagles' game and kickoff at 1 p.m. Not only should fans plan on rain for the game Sunday, but they also should dress for cooler conditions, with temperatures through the game staying in the mid-60s.

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Behind that system comes the real fall air. Monday turns drier, then another stronger push of cool air arrives early next week. Highs drop into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with chilly mornings in the 40s and some 30s possible in our typically colder suburbs.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Saturday: Sunny and cooler. High 73, Low 61

Sunday: Scattered showers. High 65, Low 58

Monday: Partly sunny. High 71, Low 59

Tuesday: Crisp and cool. High 64, Low 48

Wednesday: Chilly start. High 67, Low 44

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 70, Low 49

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 77, Low 55

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