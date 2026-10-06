Gorgeous fall day in Philadelphia region Wednesday. Here's the weather forecast.

Wednesday is a dress-in-layers day in the Philadelphia region. You will want the jacket in the morning with widespread chilly temps, but by the afternoon, it's back to a T-shirt with temps near 70 degrees across the region.

Dry air, tons of sunshine and light winds will set up a gorgeous fall day.

NEXT big weather changes

All eyes are on the tropics as we closely monitor the next system, Isaias, which is expected to become the Atlantic Basin's first hurricane of the 2026 season.

CBS News Philadelphia

It may end up tying for the latest first hurricane ever recorded, a record that has stood since 1905 (Oct. 8).

While the brunt of the storm will impact the Gulf Coast States, we are now tracking rain for our area Sunday afternoon, evening and into the day Monday.

There are still many days between then, so things will likely change, but we will keep you ahead of the next big weather maker.

Here's your 7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Crisp, cool. High 72, Low 46

Thursday: Not as cool. High 79, Low 56

Friday: Bright skies. High 74, Low 54

Saturday: Sunny. High 72, Low 60

Sunday: Chance of showers. High 69, Low 57

Monday: Rain possible. High 71, Low 61

Tuesday: Clearing out. High 72, Low 59

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

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