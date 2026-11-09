Partly cloudy, breezy Monday in Philadelphia region, tracking a coastal storm this week. Here's the forecast.

Monday will be windy, with gusts reaching 30 to 35 mph as a cold front moves through the Philadelphia region.

Those winds could bring down plenty of the remaining fall leaves, so expect leaves blowing across roads and sidewalks. Winds should begin easing Monday evening as high pressure starts to build in.

NEXT big weather changes

A coastal storm, potentially a nor'easter, is expected to affect the region Thursday through Friday night.

For Philadelphia and much of the surrounding area, rain remains the main concern, with a soaking rainfall possible depending on the storm's track. Gusty winds and coastal flooding are also possible, but it is too early to pin down how significant those impacts might be.

There could be enough cooling as the storm strengthens for rain to mix with or change to snow in the higher elevations north and west, with the best chance currently along the I-80 corridor in the Poconos.

CBS News Philadelphia

The air ahead of this system will be relatively mild, so whether snow develops will depend heavily on how much cold air the storm can generate or pull in. Snowfall amounts and any potential accumulation remain uncertain.

What we are confident about: Philly will get a cold rain, NOT snow.

The storm's exact track will determine how much precipitation we receive and where the strongest winds develop.

A track farther offshore could mean less precipitation, while one closer to or over our area would change the rain, wind and coastal flooding impacts.

Colder air is expected to arrive Friday, with a much colder feel settling in for next weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Breezy. High 60, Low 47

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 66, Low 42

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 66, Low 42

Thursday: Rain likely. High 59, Low 48

Friday: Rain/flakes north? High 48, Low 38

Saturday: Isolated showers. High 46, Low 35

Sunday: Some clearing. High 51, Low 36

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.