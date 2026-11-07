Mostly sunny for Eagles-Giants Sunday in Philadelphia, tracking potential coastal storm. Here's the forecast.
Sunday in the Philadelphia region starts with some clouds before afternoon sunshine returns, with highs reaching the low 60s. It will stay breezy, with west winds of 10 to 15 mph gusting to around 20 mph.
NEXT big weather changes
Our main concern next week is a potentially strong coastal storm Thursday night through Friday night.
Depending on its track, it could bring a soaking rain, gusty winds and possible coastal flooding, though those details remain uncertain.
Colder air moving in could also allow rain to mix with or change to snow in areas far north and west of Philadelphia. The storm's track and strength will determine who sees the greatest impacts, so check back for updates through the week.
Eagles-Giants weather forecast
The game will be mostly sunny and seasonable, with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 by the 1 p.m. kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field.
Winds will be from the west at 10 to 15 mph.
Dates to remember
- Thanksgiving: 19 days
- Hurricane Season ends: 23 days
- Meteorological winter: 24 days
- Astronomical winter: 44 days
- Christmas: 48 days
- New Year's: 55 days
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 60, Low 48
Monday: Partly cloudy. High 60, Low 50
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 64, Low 44
Wednesday: Mild. High 66, Low 45
Thursday: Chance of showers. High 59, Low 47
Friday: Showers/flakes? High 46, Low 44
Saturday: Some clearing. High 47, Low 37
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