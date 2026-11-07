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Mostly sunny for Eagles-Giants Sunday in Philadelphia, tracking potential coastal storm. Here's the forecast.

By
Andrew Kozak
Andrew Kozak
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak's interest in weather began at the age of 4, all because of a giant stocking. Sounds funny, but that's actually what was used to create the iconic tornado in "The Wizard Of Oz." In fact, Andrew never really cared to watch the rest of the movie once the color kicked in; he wore out the VHS tape rewinding to the tornado part over and over again!
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Andrew Kozak

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Sunday in the Philadelphia region starts with some clouds before afternoon sunshine returns, with highs reaching the low 60s. It will stay breezy, with west winds of 10 to 15 mph gusting to around 20 mph.

NEXT big weather changes

Our main concern next week is a potentially strong coastal storm Thursday night through Friday night. 

Depending on its track, it could bring a soaking rain, gusty winds and possible coastal flooding, though those details remain uncertain. 

Colder air moving in could also allow rain to mix with or change to snow in areas far north and west of Philadelphia. The storm's track and strength will determine who sees the greatest impacts, so check back for updates through the week.

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CBS News Philadelphia

Eagles-Giants weather forecast

The game will be mostly sunny and seasonable, with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 by the 1 p.m. kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field.

Winds will be from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

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CBS News Philadelphia

Dates to remember 

  • Thanksgiving: 19 days
  • Hurricane Season ends: 23 days
  • Meteorological winter: 24 days
  • Astronomical winter: 44 days
  • Christmas: 48 days
  • New Year's: 55 days

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 60, Low 48

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 60, Low 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 64, Low 44

Wednesday: Mild. High 66, Low 45

Thursday: Chance of showers. High 59, Low 47

Friday: Showers/flakes? High 46, Low 44

Saturday: Some clearing. High 47, Low 37

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

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