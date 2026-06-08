Cooler and seasonable Monday in Philadelphia region as heat wave ends. Here's the weather forecast.

Our most recent heat wave has ended, and we start the new week with sunshine, lower humidity, lighter winds and cooler temperatures in the Philadelphia region.

NEXT big weather changes

Monday, cooler and more seasonable air arrives with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Tuesday is also pleasant with sunshine and low to mid-80s.

By Wednesday, the heat begins to creep back into the area, and another heat wave takes hold Thursday through the weekend with highs in the low to mid-90s.

CBS News Philadelphia

The heat rolls through next weekend, and it's not even summer yet! FYI: Summer officially begins Sunday, June 21, at 4:24 a.m.

Unfortunately, Saturday night's rain wasn't enough to curb our drought conditions, and rain chances are limited this week, with only isolated thunderstorms Wednesday through the weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Sunny and comfy. High 80, low 66.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High 84, low 55.

Wednesday: Few p.m. storms. High 86, low 65.

Thursday: Isolated thunderstorm. High 95, low 72.

Friday: Isolated thunderstorm. High 96, low 74.

Saturday: Isolated thunderstorm. High 94, low 73.

Sunday: Isolated thunderstorm. High 92, low 71.

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