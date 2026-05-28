Sunny Friday in Philadelphia region kicks off beautiful weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

Friday will be another day to enjoy in the Philadelphia region. No umbrella needed, only sunscreen.

The air will be humid-free, along with sun and comfortable temps, making this a plan-something-outside type of day. Friday night will be a perfect time to fire up the grill, get together with friends, or perhaps have a backyard campout with the kids.

NEXT Weather changes

We're now in a fairly quiet weather pattern with no significant changes in the foreseeable future — a nice change indeed.

The next shower chance has been pushed to Tuesday, and even though it's only about a 40% chance. Great for living, not good for the water table.

CBS News Philadelphia

On that note, the weekly drought monitor came out Thursday, and after the past weekend's rain, there has been a little improvement.

Parts of Delaware and Chester County in Pennsylvania, along with northern Delaware, have moved out of the severe category and back into moderate drought. Everywhere else has remained the same, with mainly severe drought in our region.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Beautiful. High 79, low 55.

Saturday: Cooler. High 72, low 57.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 77, low 51.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 79, low 58.

Tuesday: P.m. showers. High 76, low 56.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 75, low 54.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 83, low 61.

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Hourly Forecast