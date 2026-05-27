Scattered showers Wednesday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

While not a washout like the past weekend, keep your umbrella on standby on Wednesday as passing showers and storms will move through the Philadelphia region during the day.

Despite the clouds and showers, it remains a shorts and T-shirt day with high temperatures near the 80-degree mark for all locations.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

After Wednesday, the next big change is the LACK of a big change (finally).

Keep this in mind — last Tuesday was a record high of 98 degrees.

Not only a record for the day, but the hottest temperature ever recorded in May and the earliest 98 degree temp ever recorded in Philly.

Then, just four days later, the high was just 57 degrees on Saturday, which is one degree away from the COLDEST high temperature for the day. Talk about a rollercoaster ride.

Now, as we look toward the weekend, things will be quite calm with highs near 80, lows in the 60s and a relatively calm pattern. I think we've earned it!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Showers. High 82, low 66.

Thursday: Some sun. High 81, low 67.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 80, low 57.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 77, low 60.

Sunday: Sunny. High 76, low 53.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 76, low 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 78, low 57.

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