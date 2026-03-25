Cloudy Wednesday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain for later this week. Here's the weather forecast.

Coats are needed again on Wednesday for the morning in the Philadelphia region, but temps will be seasonably mild in the afternoon with highs in the mid-50s.

While there will be many more clouds than on Tuesday, the chance of rain is very low. Keep the umbrella nearby as we are tracking some showers on Thursday and rain and storms on Friday.

Weather forecast for the Phillies' home opener

Wednesday is a transition day with some sun and clouds and a high closer to 60. That sets up a great Thursday, when Phillies begin the season at home vs. the Texas Rangers.

Morning rain showers will give way to mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures in the low 60s at first pitch.

Skies will be cloudy with temperatures near 60 at the final out. Rain is possible later Thursday night with winds from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather change

The NEXT Weather team is tracking rain on Friday morning for your commute. It looks to cool down for the weekend, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 57, low 37.

Thursday: Mild for Phillies. High 72, low 46.

Friday: Morning showers. High 59, low 56.

Saturday: Sunny, cold. High 48, low 32.

Sunday: Sunny. High 56, low 32.

Monday: Sunny, nice. High 68, low 43.

Tuesday: Milder. High 67, low 46.

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