Humid Friday in Philadelphia region with chance of severe storms. Here's the weather forecast.

The humidity becomes downright oppressive on Friday in the Philadelphia region and stays like that through the evening.

Temps will be headed back into the mid-90s Friday, bringing the feels-like-temps to 100 degrees, perhaps higher during the peak heating of the day, and for that reason, we will be in a NEXT Weather Alert.

The weekend will likely stay in the 90s but will be slightly cooler and less humid than Thursday and Friday.

As for storms, we have a level 2 severe risk on Friday, which means scattered severe storms are possible. Timing will be primarily during the late afternoon and evening, even into the late evening hours. Keep your app handy and a way to receive weather information when the storms hit. Your NEXT Weather team is constantly monitoring and will keep you posted.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

The 90s will be around through the weekend, but there will be a considerable difference in humidity, which will make it feel much cooler than the prior few days.

Saturday will be the best day as we are tracking the possibility of storms late Sunday into early Monday. We may be on a weather alert if the storm risk increases.

FYI: Summer officially begins Sunday, June 21, at 4:24 a.m., which is also Father's Day, which means the longest day of the year just became Dad's day to shine a little longer.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 96, low 75.

Saturday: Not as humid. High 91, low 69.

Sunday: Storms late, FIFA World Cup. High 93, low 68.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 85, low 69.

Tuesday: Showers. High 82, low 68.

Wednesday: Shower chance. High 82, low 68.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 84, low 67.

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