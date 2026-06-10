Humidity increases Wednesday as storms hit Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Wednesday in the Philadelphia region will come with two noticeable changes — the humidity increase and the few storms that pass by the area.

Most of those storms will be during the later part of the day, along with some rumbles of thunder. It's possible for an isolated storm or two to become strong to severe due to damaging winds.

The humidity will go up big time from the morning to the evening, from humid to muggy, so shorts are a must, along with having the umbrella handy just in case.

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The humidity becomes downright oppressive by late in the day Wednesday and stays like that through Friday night.

In addition, the temps will be headed back into the mid-90s Thursday and Friday, bringing the feels-like-temps to 100 degrees, perhaps higher during the peak heating of the day. For that reason, we will be in a NEXT Weather Alert both days.

The weekend will likely stay in the 90s but will be slightly cooler and less humid than Thursday and Friday.

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Then, as the warm front moves through and then again Thursday and Friday, some of those storms could get strong. Your NEXT Weather team is constantly monitoring and will keep you posted.

FYI: Summer officially begins Sunday, June 21, at 4:24 a.m., which is also Father's Day, which means the longest day of the year just became Dad's day to shine a little longer.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Showers. High 85, low 65.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 94, low 73.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 97, low 74.

Saturday: Hot. High 92, low 73.

Sunday: Hot for FIFA World Cup. High 92, low 69.

Monday: Showers. High 85, low 71.

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms. High 82, low 68.

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