If you're heading out for some Black Friday shopping in the Philadelphia area, grab a jacket and keep the umbrella handy. While conditions will be significantly better than Thanksgiving, gusty winds will stick around throughout the day.

Be mindful of downed tree limbs, residual power outages and lingering flooding, particularly along the Jersey Shore, Delaware Bay and tidal portions of the Delaware River. Allow yourself some extra travel time and never drive through flooded roadways.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather change

Much quieter weather returns for the holiday weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds, with highs in the mid-50s and a lingering breeze.

Sunday looks favorable for daytime holiday travel, with highs approaching 60 degrees. However, another storm system will bring a round of rain Sunday night into early Monday morning. Gusty winds return Monday, potentially exceeding 40 mph at times.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with cooler temperatures and highs in the low to mid-50s. Relatively quiet weather is expected through the middle of next week.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. Windy. High 56, Low 54

Saturday: Sun returns. High 55, Low 45

Sunday: Pleasant. High 60, Low 38

Monday: Shower chance. High 56, Low 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 57, Low 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 58, Low 43

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 61, Low 45

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

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