Windy Black Friday in Philadelphia area, sun returns soon. Here's the NEXT Weather forecast.
If you're heading out for some Black Friday shopping in the Philadelphia area, grab a jacket and keep the umbrella handy. While conditions will be significantly better than Thanksgiving, gusty winds will stick around throughout the day.
Be mindful of downed tree limbs, residual power outages and lingering flooding, particularly along the Jersey Shore, Delaware Bay and tidal portions of the Delaware River. Allow yourself some extra travel time and never drive through flooded roadways.
NEXT big weather change
Much quieter weather returns for the holiday weekend. Saturday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds, with highs in the mid-50s and a lingering breeze.
Sunday looks favorable for daytime holiday travel, with highs approaching 60 degrees. However, another storm system will bring a round of rain Sunday night into early Monday morning. Gusty winds return Monday, potentially exceeding 40 mph at times.
Sunshine returns Tuesday with cooler temperatures and highs in the low to mid-50s. Relatively quiet weather is expected through the middle of next week.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. Windy. High 56, Low 54
Saturday: Sun returns. High 55, Low 45
Sunday: Pleasant. High 60, Low 38
Monday: Shower chance. High 56, Low 50
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 57, Low 40
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 58, Low 43
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 61, Low 45
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