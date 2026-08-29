Mostly sunny, less humid Saturday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Drier air has sufficiently moved in to kick off what should be a predominantly fantastic last weekend in August in the Philadelphia region.

Temperatures early Saturday morning will range from the mid-60s in Philadelphia to the mid-upper in the suburbs, especially north and west of the city.

High pressure will move in out of the Great Lakes to provide plenty of sunshine and drier, less humid conditions for the first half of the weekend. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures Saturday will warm into the low-to-mid 80s.

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Sunday will get off to another great start with temperatures in the low 60s with plenty of sunshine to start the day. Scattered clouds will develop through Sunday afternoon as the winds begin to shift from the north to more out of the east and southeast. This will begin to draw in a little more humidity and then a small chance for a few isolated sprinkles late in the day Sunday.

That said, the chance of rain will remain relatively low Sunday into the beginning of next week.

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Then summer comes roaring back.

Upper-level ridging builds across the east early next week, sending temperatures back toward 90 Monday and Tuesday while dewpoints climb into the lower 70s. That means the heat and humidity return.

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Rain chances also begin to increase Tuesday again into Wednesday, but for now the weekend is looking like a winner.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Saturday: Clouds and sun. High 83, Low 65

Sunday: Spotty pm showers. High 87, Low 66

Monday: Partly sunny. High 88, Low 73

Tuesday: Stray p.m. storm. High 90, Low 73

Wednesday: Stray p.m. storm. High 91, Low 74

Thursday: Chance of storms. High 87, Low 75

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 85, Low 71.

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