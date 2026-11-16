Mild stretch begins Monday in Philadelphia region after chilly weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

Break out those sunglasses for the morning commute, but also grab the coat again, with temperatures once again starting in the mid-upper 30s to near 40 degrees. The nice thing for Monday and the rest of the week is that we will have plenty of sunshine in the Philadelphia region.

Temperatures through the day will gradually warm to near our seasonal average in the mid-50s. Expect a few more scattered afternoon clouds through the middle part of the day, but generally speaking, our week starts great!

NEXT big weather changes

No significant changes from day to day, but temperatures will steadily warm through the middle part of the week.

High temperatures by Tuesday will be near 60 degrees, with temps jumping into the mid-upper 60s through the second half of the week. Even better, this warm-up will also come with plenty of sunshine through, at least, Friday.

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By the weekend, we could be watching the development of a coastal low-pressure system taking shape off the Southeast coast.

Right now, regardless of its development, Saturday looks like it should remain dry, but some early forecast models suggest rain returns by Sunday. The chance of this right now is still relatively low, with other forecast models keeping the system out to sea, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on over the next several days.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Sunny. High 55, Low 37

Tuesday: Seasonable. High 60, Low 37

Wednesday: Milder. High 64, Low 37

Thursday: Milder. High 66, Low 38

Friday: Pleasant. High 68, Low 38

Saturday: Plenty of sun. High 66, Low 41

Sunday: Nice! High 65, Low 46

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