NEXT Weather: First frost for parts of the Delaware Valley on Sunday morning

By Tammie Souza

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday night will be our coldest of the season thus far and the coldest since we dipped to 40 degrees on April 28. 

The saying "Frost on the Pumpkin" will be true Saturday night for much of the Lehigh Valley, Upper Bucks, Upper Montgomery, Upper Chester, Berks, Monroe and Carbon Counties.

Under clear skies with light winds, temperatures will drop quickly to the 30's away from the city. 

The first Frost Advisory of the season has been issued for areas farther northwest of Philadelphia from midnight tonight through Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Any temperature sensitive vegetation needs to be protected if you wish to enjoy it a bit longer this fall.

Closer to I-95 and eastward, there are no advisories for the remainder of southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware or South Jersey. Temperatures in these areas will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s with upper 40s at the Shore.

