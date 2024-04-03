2024 Made in America music festival in Philadelphia canceled again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Made in America in Philadelphia has been canceled for the second straight year as organizers claim they're "reimagining" the music festival, according to a message on its website and social media accounts.

"Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music and community - from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses and shining a light on important causes," Made in America's website reads. "It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and location.

"As purveyors of change, the Made in America production team is reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do. We promise an exciting return to the festival."

The music festival was canceled in 2023 for what organizers claimed were "severe circumstances outside of production control." Sza and Lizzo were named headliners for last year's festival. Organizers never announced a 2024 lineup.

Made in America was launched in 2012 by Jay-Z's company Roc Nation and was held annually on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway except for 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the festival.

Pearl Jam joined Jay-Z on stage to perform the rapper's "99 Problems" during the first festival.

Beyoncé, Nine Inch Nails, Kanye West, The National, J. Cole, Pharrell Williams, John Mayer, Kings of Leon, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Cardi B and Travis Scott are among artists who have previously performed at MIA.

Made in America was held during Labor Day Weekend on the Parkway - in 2014, it was held in both Philadelphia and Los Angeles but returned to the City of Brotherly Love in 2015.