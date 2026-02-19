Some Wawa milk products recalled, may contain plastic pieces that could present a choking hazard

Wawa is recalling four 16-ounce bottled milk products over concerns that they may contain bits of soft plastic that could present a choking hazard.

The Pennsylvania-based company announced Wednesday it was recalling these specific products as a precaution:

Wawa Double Dutch Chocolate Milk, 16 ounces, expiration date of March 2, 2026

Wawa Chocolate Milk, 16 ounces, expiration date of March 2, 2026

Wawa Cookies and Cream Milk, 16 ounces, expiration date of March 2, 2026

Wawa 2% Reduced Fat Milk, 16 ounces, expiration date of March 5, 2026

The products vary in where they were distributed. The double dutch chocolate milk containers were distributed most broadly to 195 stores across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to a news release from Wawa.

Cookies and cream milk bottles were sold at 60 stores across Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.

The regular chocolate milk bottles were distributed to six stores in New Jersey and the 2% milk was sold at seven stores in New Jersey.

You can see a list of stores that sold these products on Wawa's website. Photos of the products are available at this link.

Wawa said there are no confirmed reports of anyone being injured from consuming the affected products.

Anyone who purchased one of the impacted products should dispose of it immediately and contact the Wawa Customer Contact Center at 1-800-444-9292 or via the contact form online to request a refund.