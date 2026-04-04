Wawa recalls iced teas, lemonade and fruit punch at Philadelphia-area stores due to possible milk allergen

Wawa is recalling four of its 16-ounce drinks sold across five states, including the Philadelphia area, due to a possible undeclared milk allergen.

The Pennsylvania-based company announced on Friday that the recall affects its 16-ounce pints of Wawa Iced Tea Lemon, Wawa Iced Tea Diet Lemon, Wawa Diet Lemonade and Wawa Fruit Punch.

The drinks are sold at a limited number of stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia, according to the company.

Wawa said at least 11 stores in Philadelphia received the recalled products, along with dozens of other locations across the region.

Wawa said the recall began after the company identified and corrected a temporary equipment issue that may have introduced milk into the beverages, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said the affected beverages have been removed from store shelves and thrown out. No other Wawa-branded beverages or stores in other states are included in the recall.

The FDA says people with milk allergies could face serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the products. No illnesses have been reported as of yet.

The company said its Wawa Iced Tea Lemon was sold in 123 stores across the five affected states, Wawa's Fruit Punch was sold in 53 stores, the Wawa Iced Tea Diet Lemon was sold in eight stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and its Wawa Diet Lemonade was sold in 12 stores in Delaware and New Jersey.

Visit Wawa's product recall page for the full list of affected stores.