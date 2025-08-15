Teenager airlifted to hospital after fight at Wawa in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

A teenager was airlifted to the hospital after he was critically injured following a fight at a Wawa in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night.

Lower Moreland police officers responded to the Wawa on Philmont Avenue in Huntingdon Valley after receiving a report that a large crowd of people were fighting just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

However, several people in the crowd drove away before officers arrived at the Wawa.

Once police arrived, they found an 18-year-old boy unresponsive, but still breathing, on the ground. The teenager was brought to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by helicopter, where he is said to be in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the Thursday night incident is asked to call the Lower Moreland police at 215-947-3132.