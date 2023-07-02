Wawa free museum days 2023 part of Philadelphia's Fourth of July celebrations

Free museum day in Philadelphia to commemorate Fourth of July

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is having a "patriotic party" with Independence Day celebrations are happening across the region.

Many events are commemorating the Fourth of July.

In Philly, the festivities kicked off Sunday morning with free museum day, leading up to Tuesday's big bash along the parkway!

Sunday, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the National Constitution Center and the Barnes Foundation are all offering free admission to people who pre-register. It's all part of the Wawa Welcome America Festival that began about two weeks ago.

The festival included Saturday's Avenue of the Arts Block Party on South Broad Street in Center City.

Tens of thousands of people came out for the free, family-friendly event, which included live music, a 120-foot slide and a preview of several upcoming musicals at the Kimmel Center.

In the evening, crowds took in patriotic music during an all-star concert by the U.S. Army band's "Pershing's Own." The performance wrapped up with a dazzling fireworks display over the Delaware River.

There have been lots of fun Welcome America events over the last couple of weeks, but the culmination is the parade, concert and fireworks will be on July 4.

