Avenue of the Arts Block Party offers a little something for everyone

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several blocks of South Broad Street in Center City were closed to traffic Saturday for a free, day-long block party. It's part of the Wawa Welcome America celebration.

The Avenue of the Arts Block Party drew tens of thousands of people.

"We live in Fishtown and just thought we would get out to a different part of the city and explore the festival today," Rebekah Sine said.

The event featured live music and family-friendly activities, like an inflatable soccer play area that the kids seem to love.

One of the biggest attractions was a 120-foot slide.

"It was so fast, like a roller coaster," Cyrus Jordan said.

There was also ping pong, a meditation dome, a fake cake for decorating and of course, plenty of real food.

"I'm having fun. All day I've been calling my people in my family trying to get them to bring the kids down," Dashay Coleman said. "I feel like this time they should have the kids out here doing. Get 'em off the computers and tablet and off the internet."

When folks wanted to cool off, they came inside the Kimmel Center for the performing arts to take in a free Broadway performance.

Huge crowds are gathering on South Broad St. in Center City for the Avenue of the Arts Block Party. The annual celebration, part of Wawa Welcome America, features theatre, music and a 120-ft. slide. pic.twitter.com/kg78CCOiVy — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) July 1, 2023

The performance was a preview of several upcoming musicals, including Moulin Rouge. People who came to the block party say the city needs this right now.

"Philly gets a bad rap sometimes with crime, but then, it's the city of Brotherly Love," Joe Brown said. "Everybody's here having a good ol' time."

The good ol' times will continue as Philadelphia gets ready for its big Fourth of July celebration.