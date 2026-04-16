It's free coffee day at Wawa! Here's how to get your complimentary cup.

Wawa is celebrating another year in business by giving away free coffee at all of its 1,200 locations on Thursday.

April 16, aka Wawa Day, marks 62 years since the first Wawa Food Market opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania.

Customers can get any size hot coffee for free on Wawa Day, but first, you'll need to become a Wawa Rewards member. Sign up online or on the app, and show your membership to claim a cup o' joe.

Starting at 6:30 a.m., the original Wawa on MacDade Boulevard in Delaware County is hosting a Wawa Day celebration with giveaways, free T-shirts for the first 250 customers and a special appearance by Wally Goose, the mascot.

At 7 a.m., there will be a ceremonial coffee pour and toast, and company leaders will present $250,000 in Wawa gift cards to the Wawa Foundation's National Charity Partners.

America 250PA and Bells Across PA will also unveil a Delaware County and Wawa-themed bell at the location. The project tasked artists with decorating replica Liberty Bells that will be displayed in all 67 counties across the Commonwealth in celebration of America's 250th birthday.