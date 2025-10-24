Water main break floods North Philadelphia streets near Temple University campus

A large water main break is flooding multiple streets near Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Chopper 3 was over the water main break at North 9th and West Berks streets shortly after 10 a.m., where crews are currently working to isolate the initial rupture.

The water main break is just around the block — .2 miles away — from Temple University's Kardon Atlantic Apartments.

CBS News Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Water Department said the main is 30 inches big and the break was first reported at 8:45 a.m.

There are no reports of any outages at this time, PWD officials said; however, that could change once they turn off the main.