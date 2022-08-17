Watch CBS News
WATCH LIVE: State, local leaders and officials to stress importance of celebrating responsibility over Labor Day holiday

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- State and local officials and leaders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are holding a press conference to urge motorists to celebrate responsibility over the Labor Day weekend holiday. The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA), Pennsylvania State Police, New Jersey State Police, Delaware State Police, Pennsylvania DUI Association, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and AAA Mid-Atlantic, as well as victim's advocates Richard and Roseann DeRosa, will join together to urge motorists to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday
  • When: Wednesday, Aug. 17
  • Time: 10:30 a.m. 
  Where: CBS News Philadelphia
August 17, 2022

