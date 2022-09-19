Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces conviction, sentencing for attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant for the attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee that occurred in 2016 in North Philadelphia. In addition to his weekly gun violence update, community leaders and survivors will discuss anti-democratic efforts to remove DA Krasner from office for his policies.

The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. 

  • What: District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant for the attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee that occurred in 2016 in North Philadelphia
  • Date: Sept. 19, 2022
  • Time: 11:00 a.m.
  • Location: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 3 South Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107
  • Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 7:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.