Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces conviction, sentencing for attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant for the attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee that occurred in 2016 in North Philadelphia. In addition to his weekly gun violence update, community leaders and survivors will discuss anti-democratic efforts to remove DA Krasner from office for his policies.

Date: Sept. 19, 2022

Sept. 19, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. Location: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 3 South Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107



Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 3 South Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.