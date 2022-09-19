Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces conviction, sentencing for attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant for the attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee that occurred in 2016 in North Philadelphia. In addition to his weekly gun violence update, community leaders and survivors will discuss anti-democratic efforts to remove DA Krasner from office for his policies.
- What: District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of a defendant for the attempted murder of a Church's Chicken employee that occurred in 2016 in North Philadelphia
- Date: Sept. 19, 2022
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 3 South Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107
