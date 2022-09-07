Watch Live: Gov. Tom Wolf to announce increased access to voter registration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will be joined by Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman and other state agency deputy secretaries to announce increased access to voter registration on Wednesday. The briefing will take place at 10:30 a.m. it will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia.

