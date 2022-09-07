Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Gov. Tom Wolf to announce increased access to voter registration

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will be joined by Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman and other state agency deputy secretaries to announce increased access to voter registration on Wednesday. The briefing will take place at 10:30 a.m. it will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will be joined by Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman and other state agency deputy secretaries to announce increased access to voter registration on Wednesday. 
  • When: Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 9:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.