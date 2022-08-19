Watch Live: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni holds press conference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will hold a press conference ahead of practice in Cleveland on Friday. The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.

What: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hosts a press conference.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hosts a press conference. Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Aug. 19, 2022 Time: 1:50 p.m.

1:50 p.m. Location: Cleveland, Ohio



Cleveland, Ohio Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.