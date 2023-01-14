Watch HBCU basketball: Southern University-Grambling State

BATON ROUGE, La. (CBS) -- Teams from two historically Black colleges and universities will tip off for a basketball doubleheader Saturday, and you can watch both games in the player above.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., the Southern University women's basketball team will host Grambling State at the F.G. Clark Center.

The schools' men's basketball teams are set to tip off at 4 p.m.

You can find the latest college basketball scores and results from CBS Sports using this link.