Watch HBCU basketball: Southern University-Grambling State
BATON ROUGE, La. (CBS) -- Teams from two historically Black colleges and universities will tip off for a basketball doubleheader Saturday, and you can watch both games in the player above.
Starting at 1:30 p.m., the Southern University women's basketball team will host Grambling State at the F.G. Clark Center.
The schools' men's basketball teams are set to tip off at 4 p.m.
You can find the latest college basketball scores and results from CBS Sports using this link.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.