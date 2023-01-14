Watch CBS News
Sports

Watch HBCU basketball: Southern University-Grambling State

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia Sports Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (CBS) -- Teams from two historically Black colleges and universities will tip off for a basketball doubleheader Saturday, and you can watch both games in the player above.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., the Southern University women's basketball team will host Grambling State at the F.G. Clark Center.

The schools' men's basketball teams are set to tip off at 4 p.m.

You can find the latest college basketball scores and results from CBS Sports using this link.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 11:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.