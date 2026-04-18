New Jersey police warn residents of car thefts after chaotic chase through neighborhood

Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey, are reminding residents to lock their vehicles following a late-night chase involving suspected thieves targeting unlocked cars through a Washington Township neighborhood.

Washington Township police say officers responded to the Bateman Farms development shortly after 11:00 p.m. Friday after multiple reports of a suspicious vehicle and multiple individuals attempting to enter parked cars.

Security camera video from homes in the neighborhood show a person pulling on car door handles in a driveway shortly before officers arrived. Police said four young males, wearing dark clothing and black face masks, were traveling in a white Jeep Compass and a white Chevrolet SUV. Authorities later confirmed both vehilces were recently stolen from a Washington Township residence on Upton Way.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicles, both sped off, running a red light at Hurffville-Grenloch and Woodbury-Turnersville roads and narrowly avoiding a crash with a tractor-trailer.

As officers closed in on the vehicles in the Grenloch section of the area, two suspects jumped out of the Jeep while it was still in drive and ran to the Chevrolet SUV. The unoccupied Jeep continued to roll down the road, striking three parked cars before crashing into a tree, police said.

CBS News Philadelphia obtained body camera footage showing officers chasing the unoccupied Jeep on foot.

CBS News Philadelphia

Authorities say the suspects fled the area in the Chevrolet SUV, which was last seen crossing the Walt Whitman Bridge into Philadelphia.

Officers recovered several personal items from the abandoned Jeep, including credit cards, wallets and cash.

Police say they believe the Jeep is linked to multiple car break-ins in the area, including additional reported burglaries on Pennington and Upton ways.

Investigators later determined the Jeep was stolen in West Deptford and was displaying a license plate stolen from Philly.

Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors, remove valuables and report any suspicious activity immediately.