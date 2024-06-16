Warm and sunny Father's Day with a heat wave on the horizon in the Philadelphia area

Warm and sunny Father's Day with a stifling heat wave on the horizon

Warm and sunny Father's Day with a stifling heat wave on the horizon

Warm and sunny Father's Day with a stifling heat wave on the horizon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a beautiful Father's Day in the Delaware Valley with mostly sunny skies and warm weather. However, temperatures are expected to rise this week leading to the first heat wave of the season.

This wonderful weather is great for any outdoor plans you might have - whether it's a concert, the Juneteenth Festival or a Father's Day barbecue.

Sunday is comfortable with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Humidity levels are not expected to be out of check either.

Starting Monday, a heat wave will grip the Northeast and Midwest U.S., prompting health warnings from officials across the country. Areas including Camden, New Jersey went door-to-door to seniors' homes and delivered bottled water and fans to some residents. Spray pools are also open ahead of schedule and you can click this link to find a list of cooling centers in Camden.

As temperatures steadily increase we're tracking a 100 to 106-degree heat index. This heat wave is expected to last until at least Saturday, June 22.

A heat advisory is in effect for Tuesday covering much of the Philadelphia area. As temperatures climb to dangerous levels, keep an eye on the forecast, try to time your outdoor activities for the cooler parts of the day (early morning and the evening), dress in clothes that can keep you cool and drink plenty of water. It's also important to keep an eye on your pets during this heat.

CBS News has more details on how to recognize signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others and how to keep safe.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures in the mid-90s are likely, with a chance at 97 degrees on Friday. With the humidity, the temperatures will feel like 100 degrees.

There is also a zero percent chance of rain in the Philadelphia area this week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny and hot. High 85, Low 64

Monday: Heat wave starts. High 91, Low 64

Tuesday: More heat and humidity. High 96, Low 67

Wednesday: Hot and humid. High 96, Low 68

Thursday: Hot and humid. High 96, Low 68

Friday: High 98, low 71

Saturday: High 96, low 74