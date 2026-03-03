Philadelphia 76ers' VJ Edgecombe suffers back injury vs. San Antonio Spurs

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard VJ Edgecombe was ruled out of Tuesday night's game vs. the San Antonio Spurs after he suffered a back injury.

Edgecombe landed hard on his back in the final seconds of the first half after he was fouled by Spurs forward Carter Bryant on a 3-point attempt. Edgecombe made two of three free throws before the first half, but then didn't return for the third quarter with the Sixers trailing by 25 points due to lower back soreness.

Edgecombe finished the game with six points, four rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes as the Sixers got crushed by the Spurs, 131-91.

The Sixers were already very shorthanded against NBA MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Joel Embiid was out with a strained right oblique injury, Paul George is still serving his suspension and Kelly Oubre Jr. was ruled out earlier Tuesday due to an illness.

The Sixers are back in action vs. the Utah Jazz Wednesday night, but it's unclear if Edgecombe will return to the lineup.

Edgecombe is averaging 15.5 points, 5,6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Sixers this season as the team tries to make a playoff push in the final stretch of the regular season.