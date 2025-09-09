Here's how you can make your own 250th anniversary badge and window decal to celebrate Philly pride

How to customize your own digital badge to celebrate Philly pride and America's 250th anniversary

Philadelphia's role in the country's upcoming 250th anniversary will reach a national audience now that Visit Philadelphia has launched a new campaign for the semiquincentennial in 2026.

The $9 million project is meant to spur tourism and pride throughout the city in light of the 250th celebrations next year.

The launch is in conjunction with the city of Philadelphia, which is investing $4 million in funding for the advertising campaign, according to a press release from Visit Philadelphia.

Historical references are woven throughout the campaign, including the launch date of Sept. 9, which is considered the day the country was named the "United States of America" back in 1776.

There are two parts to the project: national advertisements and customizable online media content.

How to make your own 250th anniversary badge

Social media feeds were flooded with large Philly-based social media accounts posting their own "2026 Mark Badge" as part of the launch's debut on Tuesday.

The badge's design pays homage to William Penn's grid design for Philadelphia back in 1682, according to Visit Philadelphia.

Hundreds of businesses, community groups and event accounts posted their versions, leading others to do the same. Individuals can also create their own badges online.

People can choose their own color palette and layout and select from several Philly-themed icons.

The first 1,000 people to make a digital badge have the option to receive a free window decal version of it.

Philadelphia to be featured in national ads

On Tuesday, a minute-long ad debuted that features Philly residents, different neighborhoods and the city's historic roots as the birthplace of America.

The commercial is available online and on streaming platforms in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Advertisements will then expand to other cities including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Miami later in 2025.