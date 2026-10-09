This fan went viral after Eagles lost to Rams. Now, he's using the moment to help animals.

Dan Price was not thrilled leaving Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday after the Eagles blew a fourth-quarter lead to the Los Angeles Rams. He and his uncle Ira, the man who made him an Eagles die-hard, were leaving the game when he spotted a CBS News Philadelphia crew.

He walked over and let loose — and became a viral sensation.

"What's happening at halftime? Are we eating meatball subs?" said Price, referring to the Eagles' sluggish second half.

Price admits he had a little to drink that day but didn't think much of his interview.

The next day, he said, the first message he got was from Uncle Ira.

"He said, 'By the way, you were on the news this morning.' I'm like, 'Oh yeah, whatever,'" Price said. "Then all of a sudden I'm getting texts from people who are like, 'Hey Dan, we haven't talked since high school … but is this you?' Hey Dan. Hey Dan. Hey Dan."

Clips of Price's meatball sub comments spread across social media like wildfire. They were picked up by major sports networks; even the Kelce brothers reacted to it on their New Heights podcast.

Price told CBS News Philadelphia as we sat down to lunch on Friday (no, we did not eat meatball subs) that at first he was a little embarrassed. But not long after all the calls and texts and comments, he started to think maybe he could do something with this moment.

"I don't just want to be the meatball sub guy. I want to turn this into something positive," Price said. "I made myself look like an animal. But I'm like, you know what, let's do something to benefit animals."

So Price decided to put his newfound catchphrase on a shirt and sell it to support animals. Specifically, he said, proceeds from the shirts will benefit the Philadelphia Paws Animal Humane Society.

Price said he's long loved animals and thought this could help.

"I grew up with dogs. In grad school, I worked at an animal rescue. I've trained dogs. I've helped save cats," Price said. "You could come home drunk from a game, doing a stupid interview, and your dog's going to love you no matter what."

So far, Price said he's raised a few hundred dollars. He didn't have a specific goal in mind, but he told us he wants to raise whatever he can to make a difference.

"Whether it's a surgery. Whether it's a shelter fee. Whether it even pays for a bag of food. End of the day, my embarrassing moment turns into something positive," Price said.

A moment he hopes can bring together two of his passions: animals and the Birds.

"I don't want a viral, five-second moment. I want to save animals and I want the Eagles to win another Super Bowl."