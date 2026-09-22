New Jersey hits Vineland data center with over $1 million fine for violating pollution law

Gov. Mikie Sherrill's administration fined a data center in Vineland $1.07 million for violating the New Jersey Air Pollution Control Act Tuesday.

The DataOne data center in Vineland was fined for allegedly installing and operating 62 large natural-gas power generators without the permits needed from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, according to a news release.

"Today, we are taking action against Data One in Vineland for violating New Jersey pollution law with a $1.07 million fine, the largest in state history," Sherrill said in a statement in part. "I said from the beginning that we are going to hold data centers accountable, period. That is exactly why I announced the most comprehensive data center plan in the nation and moved quickly to put those guardrails in place."

The DEP said the fine, which is called an Administrative Order and Notice of Civil Penalty Assessment (AONOCAPA), stems from an inspection at the DataOne data center on July 29. The inspection revealed power generators that were not observed during a previous inspection in December 2025.

According to the DEP, natural gas generators "emit carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and other combustion-related pollutants."

"The AONOCPA cites DataOne with violating the Air Pollution Control Act by installing and operating 62 1,982-kilowatt stationary reciprocating generators (known as engines) without first obtaining a preconstruction permit and valid operating certificate," the DEP wrote in a news release. "These approvals are required for any generator with 37-kw capacity or higher. The AONOCAPA orders DataOne to immediately apply for and obtain the required permits or cease operations."

In August, Sherrill signed legislation that she said increases transparency regarding the use or energy and water by data centers.

Before the DataOne data center was fined by the Sherrill administration, two neighbors filed a lawsuit against DataOne over the ongoing noise outside their homes.

In January, Vineland residents voiced their concerns about the data center at a town hall.