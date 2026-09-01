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Villanova University investigating reported rape on campus

By
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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Stephanie Ballesteros,
Joe Holden
Joe Holden
Joe Holden came home to join the CBS News Philadelphia team as a general assignment reporter in May, 2016. In August 2018 he became anchor of the weekend evening editions and Philly57.
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Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Authorities are investigating a reported rape on the campus of Villanova University.  

According to an alert from Villanova's Department of Public Safety, a female resident student reported she was raped in a residence hall on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 29. 

Police said the woman knows the suspect, but he is not a student at the university.

The incident remains under investigation, and no arrest has been made. 

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for more on this developing story.

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