Villanova University investigating reported rape on campus

Authorities are investigating a reported rape on the campus of Villanova University.

According to an alert from Villanova's Department of Public Safety, a female resident student reported she was raped in a residence hall on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 29.

Police said the woman knows the suspect, but he is not a student at the university.

The incident remains under investigation, and no arrest has been made.

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for more on this developing story.