Video released of suspect wanted in sexual assault of teenager inside South Philadelphia home

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released surveillance video of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl last month. The incident happened on Sept. 21 along the 2500 block of South 3rd Street. 

Police say the suspect got inside the home, went through some drawers then sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl before running off. 

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact police. 

