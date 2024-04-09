Video shows vandalism suspects kicking in windshields, jumping on hoods of cars in Philadelphia

Trial for Blaze Bernstein's accused killer begins; Aramark strike in Philly | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects caught on video vandalizing cars in the city's Fishtown neighborhood back on Friday, March 29.

In the social media video obtained by police, you can see the suspects jumping on hoods of parked cars and kicking in windshields along the 1400 block of Oxford Street. Police say the string of vandalism incidents along Oxford Street happened around 8:30 p.m.

If you recognize any of the suspects depicted in this video or know anything about these vandalism incidents, police ask that you call the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094. You can also submit an anonymous tip online to Philadelphia police.