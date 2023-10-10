Video shows school bus driving by moments before Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Video released by Philadelphia police shows a school bus driving by just seconds before two shooters opened fire, wounding two men.

Police said the shooters got out of a white or gray/silver Nissan Rogue SUV and fired at a group of men standing on the 6200 block of Mascher Street in Olney on Monday.

The shooting happened around 3:35 p.m., after school let out. No one aboard the school bus was hurt.

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times throughout his body. The other victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot once in his left hand.

Police described the shooters as two men wearing blue gloves, black masks, hoodies, sweatpants and sneakers. They were wielding semi-automatic handguns.

The Nissan Rogue the shooters were driving had tinted windows and black-striped silver alloy wheels.